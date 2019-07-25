Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Trimmed by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,560,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,777,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

