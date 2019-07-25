Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,415 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.65. 1,132,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,870. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

