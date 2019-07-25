Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. 4,108,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,849. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.