Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $242,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 88,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $330,194.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,472,950. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.81. 211,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,393. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.