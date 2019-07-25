Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,510,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,391,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 1,001,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.