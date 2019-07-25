Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,020. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

