Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,471 shares of company stock worth $12,202,129 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $8.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $509.30. 877,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $510.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.82.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

