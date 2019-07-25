Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 2,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,957,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

