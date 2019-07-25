West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Ebix stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 207,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

