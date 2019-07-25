West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 5,361 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Legg Mason worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 18,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $670,790.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Nachtwey sold 9,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $332,143.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,058,675.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LM. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Legg Mason stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 520,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.24 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

