West Coast Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up approximately 1.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 362,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 181,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 10,490 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $545,584.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,511 shares of company stock worth $3,120,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

