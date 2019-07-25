West Coast Financial LLC Sells 553 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. 4,457,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,917. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

