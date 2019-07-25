West Coast Financial LLC Trims Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS comprises about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.16% of MAXIMUS worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.19. 163,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,027. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

