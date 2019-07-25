Whitnell & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.7% of Whitnell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,644. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

