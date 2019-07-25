Whitnell & Co. Has $2.67 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

