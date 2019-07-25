Whitnell & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $132,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,653. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

FAST stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 3,792,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

