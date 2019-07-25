Whitnell & Co. Reduces Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Whitnell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 833.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 126,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,874. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

