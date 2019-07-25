Whitnell & Co. Sells 975 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Whitnell & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 747.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.15. 160,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,423. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

