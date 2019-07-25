Windsor Group LTD Buys 5,941 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 1,352,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43.

