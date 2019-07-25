Windsor Group LTD Buys 8,548 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,598,000 after acquiring an additional 229,204 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,141,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,311,000 after acquiring an additional 420,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.71. 3,570,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

