Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Nike were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

