Windsor Group LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 656,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $119.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

