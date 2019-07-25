Windsor Group LTD Has $832,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth $517,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 102,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.