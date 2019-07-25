Windsor Group LTD Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,948,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,428. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

