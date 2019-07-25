Windsor Group LTD Invests $697,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 81,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,669,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $265,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

