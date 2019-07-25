Windsor Group LTD Purchases 1,650 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,646.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $189,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,644. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $182.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

