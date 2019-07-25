WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 312,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Tapestry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 336,879 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after acquiring an additional 725,349 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.84.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,280. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

