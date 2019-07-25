WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,237,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,111,000 after acquiring an additional 438,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,635,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,966,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,277,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,524,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

