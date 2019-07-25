WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 409,973 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,973 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.17% of The GEO Group worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEO. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

