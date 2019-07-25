WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $8.78 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Leidos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,608,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,727,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,730,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,920,000 after purchasing an additional 48,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,177. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

