WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Thomas acquired 8,650 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. 3,023,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.