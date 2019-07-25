Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 123,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.23. The company has a market cap of $28.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Get Wisewaygroupltd alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Tong bought 480,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,531.66 ($68,462.17).

About Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG)

Wiseway Group Limited provides integrated logistics services in Australia. It provides outbound cargo services, such as sea and air freight services; inbound cargo services, including general cargo, e-commerce import, bonded warehouse, and customs clearance services; and domestic transport services. The company offers logistic services between Australia and China.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Wisewaygroupltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisewaygroupltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.