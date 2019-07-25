Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,990 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,495.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 125,010 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,679 shares of company stock valued at $33,268,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.77. 5,672,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $116.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

