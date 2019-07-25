World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading Up 8.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was up 8.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $74.68, approximately 4,181,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 1,089,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

