Worldpay (NYSE:WP) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.18

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.18 and last traded at $134.13, with a volume of 163519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Worldpay by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Worldpay by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Worldpay by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Worldpay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Worldpay by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worldpay Company Profile (NYSE:WP)

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

