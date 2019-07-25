Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone acquired 20,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $834,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,718. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

