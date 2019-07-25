WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $970.53

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $970.53 and traded as high as $950.60. WPP shares last traded at $946.60, with a volume of 3,432,931 shares traded.

WPP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sigmaroc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,144.67 ($14.96).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15). Also, insider Cindy Rose bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00).

WPP Company Profile (LON:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

