WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,114,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 75,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $3,247,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,603. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

