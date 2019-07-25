Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.16-3.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

WH stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 132,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,688. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $251,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,927. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

