Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 15,347 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,405,000 after buying an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $352,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.95.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 246,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

