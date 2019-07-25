Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 12,136 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after purchasing an additional 709,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $279,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 13,890,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,739,575. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

