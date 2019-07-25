Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 1,619 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,991. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

