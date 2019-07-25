Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 7,700 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $320,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

