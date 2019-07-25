Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 901 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.25. 332,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,266. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

