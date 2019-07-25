Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.50 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,953. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 877,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,313. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

