Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,958,000 after purchasing an additional 372,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 357.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 325,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,661,000 after purchasing an additional 282,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 751,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 256,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. 1,009,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $286.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.