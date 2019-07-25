Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

AMGN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $176.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,539. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $351,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,117.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

