Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock remained flat at $$112.66 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,398. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

