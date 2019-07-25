Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 8,080 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,412,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,162,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 660,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $78,214.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

