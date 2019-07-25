XDNA 1-Day Volume Tops $36.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One XDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. XDNA has a market capitalization of $19,395.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XDNA has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.01168479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00271948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005995 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004758 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004983 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,517,775 coins and its circulating supply is 4,088,286 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

